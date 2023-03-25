The plenary session of the XXVIII Ibero-American Summit begins – Hola News

Santo Domingo, Mar 25 (EFE).- The plenary session of the XXVIII Ibero-American Summit that is being held in Santo Domingo began this Saturday with the presence of 14 heads of State and Government and eight representatives including foreign ministers and other senior officials.

The regional meeting has a full representation of the 22 Ibero-American countries, which today will discuss the main challenges for the future, including digital rights, the environment or food security.

The President of the Dominican Republic, the host country, Luis Abinader, welcomed the leaders to the session and recalled that the appointment ahead is the result of the ministerial meetings prior to the meeting.

“I want to thank and recognize the work carried out by the Ibero-American General Secretariat and other organizations that have made this summit possible, also from the private sector,” Abinader said before the plenary.

The Dominican president reviewed the objectives of the meeting, which go through the approval of a Financial Architecture Charter, “capable of attracting the necessary investments to mitigate multidimensional crises such as the pandemic, the effects of climate change, wars and global uncertainty.

He also referred to the other three documents that are expected to be signed at this summit, the one related to food security, the environment and the just and sustainable digital transition.

“Let’s take advantage of these meetings to reinforce our common positions, which are more than what sets us apart,” Abinader said.