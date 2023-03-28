The project that strengthens the Federal Justice in Santa Fe was approved in Deputies

The national deputy for Santa Fe, Roberto Mirabellaaffirmed in his speech as an informant member that it is an important step for all legislators from Santa Fe. “Without justice, we are not going to improve security levels in my province”he remarked.

“It is unprecedented that all the legislators of my province have agreed and signed this project together, which seeks to strengthen the Federal Criminal Justice in Santa Fe and promote the implementation of the accusatory system, approved in 2014. We are taking an important step, working side by side and pulling for the same side in the fight against drug trafficking. Without justice, we are not going to improve security levels,” he remarked. Mirabella in his speech as an informant member of the initiative.

“With this initiative, we created 27 federal prosecutor positions that will carry out the investigations, defenders, judges of guarantees, review and criminal execution. It is a giant qualitative leap for the province. The federal justice structure in Santa Fe has not been updated for more than 30 yearswhen this crime that we face today, drug trafficking, did not exist, ”explained the deputy.

“In the federal courts of Santa Fe, 20% of the cases for drug crime throughout the country are processed. We have an unusual level of urban violence, with a number of homicides four times higher than the national average, 80% circumscribed to settling scores between drug gangs that also terrorize the population, shooting up supermarkets and television channels. These acts of terror carried out by these mafia organizations in Rosario They don’t happen anywhere else,” said the legislator.

“This situation deserves that we try and approve this project, which is one of the many responses and measures necessary to combat this crime. We need greater deployment in terms of prevention, offices that investigate money laundering. It is not a single action but many at the same time, with results in the short, medium and long term”, concluded Mirabella.

The initiative, approved with medium sanction by the Chamber of Deputies, must be dealt with in the Senate to become law. The project contemplates the creation of multiple judicial positions throughout the territory of Santa Fe including five new federal prosecutor’s offices in Rosario, three in Santa Fe and one in Rafaela, Reconquista, San Lorenzo, Venado Tuerto and San Nicolás (Buenos Aires). He also plans to add three federal criminal defense charges in Rosario and one in Santa Fe, among others.