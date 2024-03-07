The Red Bull employee who accused the team boss is suspended

YEDA.- The employee of Red Bull who accused Christian Horner, skipper of the team Formula 1 for “inappropriate behavior”, was suspended after the Briton was acquitted at the end of an internal investigation, a source close to the case informed AFP.

The employee who accused Christian Horner of “inappropriate behavior” has been suspended, this source explained, specifying that this suspension was a direct consequence of the internal investigation now closed.

“Red Bull cannot make any comment on the individual situation of a company employee,” commented the world champion team on Thursday, the day of the first free practice sessions for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah.

After an internal investigation whose opening was announced on February 5, the board of directors of the Austrian firm rejected this employee’s complaint last Wednesday and maintained its confidence in the boss of the team with a factory in Milton Keynes, United Kingdom.

hrnerchris.jpg Red Bull team boss Christian Horner on the track ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix on Saturday, March 2, 2024. AP/Darko Bandic

This decision was criticized for the lack of transparency in the process, especially by rival teams.

The following day, an anonymous email containing messages supposedly implicating Horner was sent to several media representatives covering Formula 1, motor sport officials, or rival teams. The content of that email could not be independently verified.

Internal controversy at Red Bull:

At the end of the last Bahrain Grand Prix, won by triple world champion Max Verstappen, his father Jos Verstappen stated that the team was going to “explode” if Horner kept his place.

The Briton, who has always denied the alleged facts, said he was convinced after the opening GP of the season that his position was not threatened by the consequences of the investigation.

Source: AFP