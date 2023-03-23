The results of the Brazilian autopsy were consistent with the police report | THE TERRITORY news from Misiones

Thursday March 23, 2023 | 6:18 p.m.

The first conclusions of the autopsy on Vanessa de Olivera Da Silva (19), a Brazilian who died in the middle of a police operation in Bernardo de Irigoyen last Tuesday, yielded results that support the version of the uniformed officers who were at the scene, as detailed to El Territorio sources linked to the process.

The spokesmen detailed that it took place in the Posadas Judicial Morgue and ended at noon today. It was confirmed that the young woman died from a 9-millimeter bullet, a caliber used by the police forces, which entered near her left temple.

Beyond that, the professionals determined that the trajectory was downward, that is, from top to bottom. The bullet was seized by members of the National Gendarmerie who participated in the operation and seized it to carry out the corresponding expertise ordered by the First Investigating Court of San Pedro.

This first information coincides “with the first indications registered by the Gendarmerie and also with respect to the version given by the police personnel involved in the procedure,” said a source of weight in the investigation yesterday. In any case, the instruction continues.

As this medium has been reporting, the federal force was in charge of carrying out the rigorous examinations in the house where the events occurred, located on the border line with Brazil, on the banks of the Pepirí Guazú river. This channel, however, is more like a trickle of water where the border is invisible.

In the place it was possible to verify the presence of a hole in the wooden floor, which corresponds to a shot from a firearm. In this regard, the officers said that the deceased young woman was hiding under the house and that they just found out about her presence when, in the middle of a struggle, the weapon of one of the uniformed men was fired towards the floor.

As for the victim, the body was released by Judge Ariel Belda Palomar and will be handed over to his relatives – located by the sentinels – for the corresponding burial. As El Territorio revealed yesterday, these efforts were not easy because the young woman’s mother was murdered and her father is in custody for the femicide.

At the time of De Olivera Da Silva’s death, he had an electronic anklet ordered by the Brazilian Justice for various causes of crimes against property. No files related to drug trafficking or drug dealing were revealed.

At the border they described it as “a fissure, which doesn’t know where it was. bad fissure She was always going around Heavy Traffic after passing by, ”they pointed out.

In this regard, the residents of the area declared that the place where the events occurred works as a refuge for addicts, where different people, both from Brazil and from the locality, come to consume and “ranch”.