The revelation of Colombia: The x-ray of Deportivo Pereira, Colo Colo’s rival in the Copa Libertadores

El Cacique will face off against Lobo in Group F of the continental tournament, who comes from being the revelation in Colombia after being crowned champion for the first time in its history and will debut in the tournament after 79 years of life.

The uncertainty is over and last Monday, Colo Colo met his rivals in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores 2023, which has the start date of the first days of April.

El Cacique will be part of Group F of the continental contest, in the company of Boca Juniors from Argentina (bass drum 1), Monagas from Venezuela (bass drum 3) and Deportivo Pereira from Colombia (bass drum 4).

X-ray of Deportivo Pereira

This last squad got tickets to participate in this edition after becoming the brand new Colombian soccer champion for the first time in its history and they will debut in the tournament after 79 years of life.

El Lobo finished in fifth place in the regular phase of the Closing Tournament, to then be the leader of his group in the final homer and after that, defeated Independiente de Medellín in the final from penalty kicks to earn their right to play in the cup.

The great figure of the aurirrojo box in his great previous season was his striker Leonardo Castrowho played a total of 44 matches in all competitions, where he registered with 25 touchdowns and five assists. Fortunately for the albos, they will not come face to face with the attacker since He left as a free agent for Millionaires.

On the other hand, the cast directed by Alejandro Restrepo not having a good time this yearsince in 10 games played in the Opening Tournament, it is located in the thirteenth position with 11 pointsregistering three wins, two draws and five losses.

The Grande Matecaña, as they are nicknamed, are home to the Hernán Ramírez Villegas Stadium in the town of Pereira, where in April there is a 79% humiditywith a average temperature of 26 degrees.

It should be noted that Colo Colo will make its debut in Group F of the Copa Libertadores visiting precisely Deportivo Pereirawhich has a date stipulated for the first week of April.