Media: Top English club renewed interest in Wirtz

With every top performance by Florian Wirtz, interest in Bayer Leverkusen’s exceptional talent increases again. While the eyes of the top European clubs were averted last year as a result of a cruciate ligament injury and a month-long injury break, the German national player is again coming into focus.

According to a report by ’90min.com’, the same applies to English champions Manchester City. As the English specialist portal learned from several sources, the Skyblues have refreshed their interest in Wirtz and are once again dealing more intensively with the 19-year-old noble technician. The same was recently said of FC Barcelona.

Meanwhile, Wirtz himself has little to do with the rumours. “I want to end the season well and achieve something with Leverkusen. I don’t look to the future”, he recently commented on the rumored interest in Barca. Thanks to his strong performances, the 19-year-old has made it back into the national team. He has made 13 appearances for Bayer 04 since the injury break, scoring two goals and providing six assists.