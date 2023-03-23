Rantanen’s goal streak over – McDavid reached a new milestone

The Finns went scoreless in the Pittsburgh Penguins’ away win over the Colorado Avalanche. In Edmonton, Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins were the scorers for the Oilers who defeated the visiting Arizona Coyotes in overtime.

The Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-2 in tonight’s NHL round.

The scoring was started by the Penguins’ Sidney Crosby at the start of the second period. The shots in the period were written 21-9 for Pittsburgh and at the next break the team led 3-1.

Both Mikael Granlund in Pittsburgh and Mikko Rantanen in Colorado were scoreless in the match. Rantanen shot six times and Granlund four.

Rantanen’s five-game hitting streak and Colorado’s six-game winning streak were snapped with the home loss.

McDavid’s 60th goal of the season

Connor McDavid decided for the Edmonton Oilers when one minute of overtime was played in the game against the visiting Arizona Coyotes.

Edmonton won 4–3 after two goals from both McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. McDavid has now scored 60 goals in a season for the first time in his career.

Matias Macceli assisted Arizona’s 1–1 goal signed by Janis Moser in the first period. Clayton Keller accounted for the team’s other two hits.