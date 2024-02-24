The SAGs are broadcast for the first time on Netflix

Since Netflix Foray into original film production, the streaming service has been an annual force in Hollywood awards season. On Saturday, at the Awards SAG will also be a host.

The 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards will air live for the first time on Netflix, starting at 8 p.m. NY (0100 GMT). The ceremony, which will be held at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles, should find a much larger audience than it has had in recent years, and not just because it features another battle between Oppenheimer and Barbie, the leading nominees.

After more than two decades airing on TNT and TBS to dwindling audiences, Netflix acquired the broadcast rights to the SAGs in early 2023. Last year, before Netflix could prepare its platform for the event, the SAG were broadcast live on Netflix’s YouTube channel. This time the SAGs can be seen live by Netflix’s 260 million global subscribers on the platform.

Cmo ver la gala

It’s very simple: you can watch it on Netflix. The ceremony will last about two hours without commercial breaks. For anyone who wants to catch up later, the show will remain available on Netflix for 28 days. It’s one of the service’s most significant forays yet into live streaming events. Netflix has previously debuted a Chris Rock live comedy special, a celebrity golf tournament, and a live reunion episode of Love Is Blind, the latter of which was marred by technical difficulties. But Netflix is ​​preparing for more, on March 3, it will broadcast a live tennis event.

The favorites

Favorite movie (you may have heard it before) is Oppenheimer. Christopher Nolan’s atomic epic is nominated for four awards, including SAG’s top honor, best ensemble. But Greta Gerwig’s Barbie is also nominated for four awards and could challenge Oppenheimer for best ensemble.

Academy Awards voters will be keeping an eye on SAG. Oscar voting is currently taking place and will close on Tuesday. Three of the last four SAG winners for best ensemble have taken the best picture award at the Oscars. Everything Everywhere All at Once, CODA, and Parasite won at the SAGs before triumphing at the Academy Awards. The exception was the 2021 winner The Trial of the Chicago 7.

Among the television nominees, Succession will seek to add a SAG to its Emmy and Golden Globe awards. It is nominated for five awards. Also in the mix are The Bear, Ted Lasso, Beef and The Last of Us.

Where is the biggest drama

While some categories have been seemingly ironclad for weeks, such as supporting actress with DaVine favorite Joy Randolph of The Holdovers, some of the biggest awards are less certain.

Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer) may have a slight lead for best actor, although The Holdovers’ Paul Giamatti is neck and neck with him. The same could be said for the best actress award, for which Lily Gladstone from Killers of the Flower Moon or Emma Stone (Poor Things) could win.

What more can you expect

The SAG Lifetime Achievement Award will be awarded to Barbra Streisand. Among the presenters are the trio of stars from (The Devil Wears Prada): Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt.

This year’s SAG Awards also come after a months-long strike in which the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) fought a bitter battle for its members’ rights. Much of the work stoppage was due to changes in the film and television industry caused by streaming, a radical change led by Netflix.

FUENTE: AP