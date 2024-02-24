This is Ekaterina Mizulina, Vladimir Putin’s new girlfriend

A week ago it was known sudden death of Russian opponent Alexei Navalny. No longer misses anyone Vladimir Putin He rules with an iron fist and that not agreeing with his policies can have consequences, but the curious thing about the case is that behind the death of the prisoner there could be a curious loving reason: to impress his girlfriend.

According to some media outlets such as The Timesthe Russian president would have changed partners, leaving the gymnast behind for a cybersecurity expert named Ekaterina Mizulinawho will be a fervent defender of her new boyfriend’s policieswho would like to make a demonstration of his power before her to ensure the conquest.

Ms informacin Alina Kabaeva, who is romantically linked to the Russian president, has been seen at a children’s rhythmic gymnastics event in Moscow.

After all, he no longer seems to be able to do his much-hyped kung fu moves or ride a horse. topless on a horse. Her back is clearly giving her problems. Short of being able to shoot a salmon with a rifle, when Putin met Mizulina, perhaps the only way he could think of to get her attention was to attempt the invasion of kyiv?they ask from the aforementioned medium.

Who Ekaterina Mizulina

About Mizulina, in addition, it is known that He is 39 years old, ergo, 32 years younger than the lawyer and former agent of the intelligent services of his country. This one would have studied History of Art and Indonesian Language at the University of Londonknowledge that led her to work for the Russian politician’s government.

Related news

The newspaper The Sunfor its part, refers to it as a high society barbiewhich Putin would have opted for in the midst of his crisis of three quarters of a century.

However, while Mizulina would become increasingly close to the Russian regent, Nothing would be known about Alina Kabaeva, the Olympic athlete with whom he would have been linked in recent years. and that she would be the mother of her last two offspring. The last time she was seen in public was at the Rhythmic Gymnastics Academy in Sochi that she directs, at the beginning of October.