This is Ignacio Batalln, Melody’s partner, with whom she has been a mother

This 2024 is a very special year for the singer Melodythe renowned interpreter of The Gorilla Dance, whom we met when she was a child and who A few days ago she welcomed her first baby..

A baby who arrived a month before the date expected by the young womanbut that he was born healthy, as she shared with her followers through her social networks, where she published an image of the happy moment.

That’s right, what was a mystery to date was the identity of the man with whom she had entered motherhood for the first time.. Until today, the program socialfrom Telecinco, has revealed who the father of the singer’s little boy is and the couple with whom he shares his life: This is Ignacio Batalln.

Who is Ignacio Batalln?

According to the information on this program, the popular singer shares her life with Ignacio Batallón, a 39-year-old Argentine elite model and athlete whom I would have met when I hired his services as a personal trainer..

Although it is not known when their relationship began, space has revealed that both followed each other on networks already in December 2021where they even shared graphic testimonies of their hours of training together.

Battalion has a training center in Fuengirola, where she will reside, like the Andalusian singer. Likewise, the Argentine would have also created his own volleyball club, a sporting discipline of which he is passionate.