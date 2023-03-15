The second stage of the Flood Risk Reduction Plan begins in La Plata

The mayor of La Plata, Julio Garro, and the president of the UNLP, Martín López Armengol, signed an agreement to implement the second stage of the ‘Flood Risk Reduction Master Plan’. The main axes were the neighborhood protocols, manuals by locality and intelligent signaling in risk areas.

The signing between the Municipality and the National University of La Plata took place in the Hall of Agreements and also included the participation of the dean of the Faculty of Engineering dependent on the house of studies, Marcos Actis, and the engineer Pablo Romanazzi.

From this document, the institutions will implement the second stage of the plan that both organizations promoted in December 2018 to minimize the risk of flooding in the event of extreme weather events.

According to the agreement, the Commune and the Faculty of Engineering will prepare new topographical surveys for the application of neighborhood protocols. In addition, they will implement prevention devices using instruments such as digital applications and intelligent urban signage.

Likewise, the document includes the creation of neighborhood-by-neighborhood manuals, the holding of citizen participation workshops, and new outreach and training programs for officials, local referents, and the general public.

It is worth mentioning that the project will be implemented throughout the District and will cover the drainage systems belonging to the Samborombón river basin and those with slopes towards the Río de La Plata.

To carry out this initiative, an integrated work will be carried out between the delegations, the Government Secretariat, the heads of the Municipal Emergency Operations Committee (COEM) and the local Risk Management Sub-secretariat.

THE WORK PLAN

The plan will be applied in the 350 neighborhoods of the Party surveyed in the first stage (incorporating and updating the information if necessary) based on the following actions:

– Updating and improvement of the flood risk maps in the Match.

– Improvement of neighborhood protocols organized by basin and delegation.

– Signage and intelligent guidance in areas with high risk of flooding.

– Design of prevention, emergency and neighborhood reconstruction devices against floods.

– Activation of tools and training programs in flood risk management.

– Monitoring of the degree of awareness in the population regarding the threat of flooding.