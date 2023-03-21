“The situation is very dangerous”: the European Union fears “a collapse” of Tunisia

“If Tunisia collapses, this risks causing migratory flows towards the EU and causing instability in the MENA region. We want to avoid this situation,” said Josep Borrell, head of diplomacy in Brussels, on Monday.

The European Union is concerned about the deterioration of the political and economic situation in Tunisia and fears a collapse of the country, declared Monday the head of European diplomacy Josep Borrell.

“The situation in Tunisia is very dangerous,” he warned after a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels.

“President Kais Saied must sign with the IMF”

The ministers asked Belgium and Portugal to send representatives on mission to Tunisia in order to carry out “an assessment of the situation to enable the EU to direct its measures”, he specified.

“The European Union cannot help a country unable to sign an agreement with the International Monetary Fund” (IMF), he maintained.

“President Kais Saied must sign with the IMF and implement the agreement, otherwise the situation will be very serious for Tunisia,” he insisted.

President Saied has granted himself all powers since July 25, 2021 and has had many personalities arrested. The main opposition parties denounce an “authoritarian drift” which is wobbling the young democracy that emerged from the first revolt of the Arab Spring in 2011.