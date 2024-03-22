The so-called ‘worst landlord’ in the city is in prison

The city’s so-called “worst landlord” is now behind bars after turning himself in to the New York City Sheriff.

Daniel Ohebshalom has been topping the list of the city’s worst landlords for years.

“UPDATE: Daniel Ohebshalom is in @NYCSHERIFF custody and will be transferred to Rikers today.

“We will not tolerate owners who neglect their responsibilities. We will continue to fight for safe housing so that no New Yorker has to endure unsafe and uninhabitable conditions in their home,” reads a social media message from the Department of Housing Preservation and Development.

Now that he is in custody, Ohebshalom will serve up to 60 days on Rikers Island.

During an appearance Friday on our sister station NY1, Department of Housing Preservation and Development Commissioner Adolfo Carrión Jr. said the agency is committed to taking legal action against bad landlords.

“If you abuse your tenants, if you show contempt for the law, for the New York City housing agency, for the court orders that order you to fix things so that people are safe: we will come after you,” said Carrión Jr. .

The detainee must be behind bars unless he corrects almost 700 violations in the properties located at 705 and 709 170th Street in Upper Manhattan.

Commissioner Carrión also said New Yorkers should expect more oversight from his department and encouraged residents to use the city’s 311 system to file complaints about unsafe living conditions in their apartments.

“This is just the beginning. You’ll see us going around town, finding these bad landlords,” said Carrión Jr. “I’ve encouraged residents to use the 311 system to be able to document this, so we can work in partnership with the sheriff. to catch these bad owners.

