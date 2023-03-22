The starting lineup of the Mexican team in the first match of coach Diego Cocca against Suriname

CONCACAF Nations League 2022-2023 Liga A – Group A (Group Stage) Suriname vs Mexico – Thursday March 23 – 6:00 pm Mexico vs Jamaica – Sunday March 26 – 6:00 pm Transmission for Mexico and the United States. #CNL #LoveForOurGame #CONCACAFNationsLeague pic.twitter.com/A4Ik1QgHpG – MX Sports Zone (@ZonaDeportesMX4) March 22, 2023

The rest of the players who remain in the CAR son Cesar Montes, Edson Alvarez, Guillermo Ochoa, Hector Moreno, Hirving Lozano, Jesus Gallardo, Jorge Sanchez, Luis Chavez, Luis Romo, Orbelin Pineda y Raul Jimenez, so the only ones that play in Europe and have been taken into account against Surinam son Julian Araujo, Erick Gutierrez, Johan Vasquez, gerardo arteaga y Santiago Gimenez.

