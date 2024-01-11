The surprising nickname with which Rdiger congratulated Carvajal on his birthday

There is hardly a better way to celebrate your 32nd birthday. Dani Carvajal was named Best Player of the Match in an exciting Spanish Super Cup semi-final against Atlético from Madrid. The right back, fundamental this season for Real Madrid, scored a goal – the tying one that took the match to extra time – and distributed two assists.

The one from Legans, therefore, had a lot to celebrate. For this reason, on his Instagram profile the stories shared in which they congratulate him on his brilliant match are mixed with those that invite him to blow out the candles. Fans, friends outside the world of football and, of course, his teammates and family have wanted to dedicate a moment of their days to him.

Fede Valverde, Dani Ceballos, Fran García, Joselu, Brahim, Rdiger and Carvajal are some of those who have publicly congratulated him on his birthday. Each footballer has called the one who is one of the team captains in a different way. While the forward has opted for the unsurprising brother-in-law, the left back has preferred the classic bug option. You are made a bullthe Uruguayan wrote to him.

Much more original have been his other companions. Ceballos called it Embarba -his reasons will have, taking into account that the original Embarba plays for Almera-, while Brahim has appealed to video games to congratulate his Mario Karts partner. Although, without a doubt, the most striking of the nicknames is that of Rdiger, who has insisted on calling Carvajal Pitbull.

That of his sister-in-law, Mel Caizares, wasn’t bad either. I am always excited about you, your company, your achievements and your impressive level of English. I love you always, she has written in a kind of hesitation along with a photograph of Carvajal and Joselu. Real Madrid, for its part, has opted for a much more diplomatic congratulations on its social networks and has shared a video of the birthday boy blowing out the candles on a cake at the hotel.