The tug of war between two singles on First Dates: You are going to dedicate yourself to deceiving people

If love closes its doors on any occasion it is, without a doubt, Friday night. He opens them, of course, on Monday. It is not about the saturday night fever: It is a question of the television schedule and strictly obeys the schedule that First Dates has on screen. And sometimes it’s not enough. Even if doors, windows, chimneys and any type of duct are opened, if the feeling refuses to enter, nothing will flourish between the two people who are opposed to being in love. She saw herself in the eyes of Alejandro and Gisela.

there was a 26-year-old Catalan bachelor Full of optimism and passionate about poker. She a sociology student of 22, also Catalan, who defined herself as sarcastic. What ended up being ironic was the evening. They didn’t even agree on the first impression. I liked it, I thought she was pretty and that she is physically well, he said; She also opened up in front of the camera: It’s not my prototype. He doesn’t look like the guys I usually hang out with. Generally, I like those who dress more urban, XL and look more badass. The bad thing was yet to come.

I amputate both legs without anesthesia

In reality that was an all-out war. The table, a trench over which indirect and direct ones flew. First was the issue of food. Gisela confessed that she was vegan and he replied that it would be difficult for her to be one, that the food did not have the same flavor and that a friend of hers was until a medical analysis revealed a lowering of her defenses. That’s not the fault of being vegan, that’s because you don’t eat well., discover the first fire; Then she tried to turn it off: I like that you can contradict a person without being offended or insulting you.

More difficult to extinguish was the fire of studies and work. Alejandro made a splash when he revealed that he is studying a professional poker career, that it appeared in his life during quarantine and that he fell in love with the game. For her part, Gisela wanted to direct her future toward marketing. That’s shady. You complain about animals and you are going to deceive people, influence them to buy things they don’t need., fencing l. She also drew: I can work with companies eco-friendly, You are interested in making money at the expense of someone else losing it. They were burning. And they liked to do it.

The culmination came with the issue of descent. Alejandro commented that, if he managed to raise enough money and his partner wanted to, he would like to have four or five children. Gisela, who was at the opposite end of this desire, first responded that this was strange considering the current birth rate and, later, she embraced unfiltered sincerity: I amputate both legs without anesthesia. To me, a child seems unbearable, with four winds. I want to have children, but with four legs and who go woof, woof. I don’t like children in any of their versions. Alejandro discovered his wound and shot him: That hurt me. You are the typical one who carries the dog in a stroller.

The more the tension escalated, the more they seemed to prick each other. And the more they were chopped, the more they liked them. In the end, amidst all the fire, they decided to escape together from the burning building.: They agreed to go on a second date and left the restaurant holding hands. Not even Sobera’s raised eyebrow could believe it. But it is so. Before love closed its doors on Friday night, a small spark entered through the last crack.