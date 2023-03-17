The two footballers of America who would miss the National Classic

We are a few hours away from the start of the National Classic between Club Deportivo Guadalajara and Club América, corresponding to matchday 12 of the Clausura 2023 tournament.
And during these last hours before the Eagles would be presenting up to two casualties, it is about brian rodriguez y Federico Vinas. According to information from the reporter of STUDY, Julio Ibanez, both footballers did therapy on Thursday morning; however, they were not present at the evening practice, which makes them serious doubts for the match.
Rodríguez seemed recovered from an injury, he was even close to playing last weekend against Tigres but unfortunately on Tuesday he suffered from a muscular problem and although there is still hope that he can at least go out on the bench, the outlook is looks complicated.
For this reason, the youth squad Karel Campos He is shaping up to go on the bench instead of the Uruguayan.
For his part, the left side, Louis Fuentes, has dealt with physical issues this season; however, he has already overcome his back problems and will be available for the match, although it is possible that Salvador Reyes remain as owner.
so far this season Fuentes He has played six games, two of them as a starter for a total of 244 minutes on the pitch.