The Wall Street Journal calls for the release of a US journalist

The newspaper “Wall Street Journal” demands the immediate release of its Russia correspondent Evan Gershkovich. “Evan’s case is a blow to the free press and should alarm all free people and governments around the world,” the Wall Street Journal tweeted.

The 31-year-old was arrested in Russia by the domestic secret service FSB on charges of espionage. Gershkovich is a US citizen and has been reporting on Russia since 2017. In recent months, the 31-year-old has mainly covered Russian politics and the Ukraine conflict.

Born in 1991, Gershkovich faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted. The Wall Street Journal rejected the allegations against his employee. The White House called the espionage allegations ridiculous and strongly condemned Gershkovich’s imprisonment.