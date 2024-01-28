Charly & Johayron They have become the Cuban musical sensation of the moment. The artists do not stop adding views and make their fans enjoy their songs, being one of the most popular “A copy of me”. A song, which, as they themselves indicated, they do not need to sing at their own concerts because the public does it.

“There is no need to sing it, our fans do it for us. The number one song on the street. Record audience here in Orlando, almost 3,000 people. Thank you for so much love. God willing,” celebrated the reggaeton artists, who shared a video of his concert in Orlando to accompany these words. The label they put next to these words was “the pencils.”

“Let the music speak”, “They deserve it my love. I love them. I love them, shut up those envious people who are talking”, “The best asere, these kids do”, “I love them” or “How cute, How good all those blessings are, you deserve it even more,” are some of the comments to Charly & Johayron, who this weekend They were also with Ronaldinho or Karol G’s main producer, Ovy On The Drums.

The photo they uploaded with the Colombian producer on their Instagram account has been filled with comments asking for collaboration with La Bichota. A dream song for Cuban fans, who would be delighted with a song by the three.