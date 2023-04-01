These are the beaches not suitable to visit at Easter 2023: Cofepris

Which are the beaches are not suitable to visit this Holy Week?, The National Commission for the Protection Against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) carried out pre-vacation monitoring to measure the quality of water for recreational use; so if you are planning your vacations, here we tell you which ones are in the failed list.

Of the 289 monitored beaches, 286 are considered suitable for recreational use. In other words, the only three failed beaches are: Playa Rosarito, Playas de Tijuana, and Playas de Tijuana I, which exceeded the established limits for enterococci.

It should be noted, as stated in La Verdad Noticias, a sargassum landfall has arrived in Yucatan that starts from the port of Progreso and continues to Dzilam de Bravo.

These are the beaches that were monitored

Beaches suitable for recreational use



In Quintana Roo, 28 beaches are suitable for recreational use according to the sampling carried out between March 7 and 16; In Colima, 15 beaches were studied, all of them are suitable for use.

In the state of Guerrero, they monitored 27 beachesall had results below the maximum limit of 200 enterococci in 100 milliliters of water, therefore, due to the quality presented, they were classified as suitable for recreational use.

In Baja California, of the 17 beaches, 10 sampling sites were not qualified in the review carried out between February 28 and March 19.

What is the objective of Cofepris studying the beaches?

The Easter holidays are approaching, review the Beach Monitoring carried out by Cofepris in March 2023



The purpose of this study is to obtain the geometric mean and generate a statistical value, which makes it possible to indicate whether or not a beach represents a health risk, according to information shared by the Cofepris web portal.

He Clean Beaches Program Its objective is to protect the health of users, improve the environmental quality of national beaches, and raise the levels of competitiveness of tourist destinations.

