These cars will not be able to circulate on March 27 due to the environmental contingency

If you thought that the environmental contingency in the Metropolitan Area of ​​the Valley of Mexico was something temporary, you were wrong because in fact the thing will continue and that means that On Monday, March 27, several cars will not be able to circulate due to the environmental contingency. Pay attention!

The Environmental Commission of the Megalopolis (CAMe) reported that it keeps Phase I of contingency, because this Sunday at 3 in the afternoon there was a condition that exceeded 155 ppb of ozone. And that means that several cars will not be able to circulate on Monday, March 27.

The environmental contingency will continue this Monday, March 27. PHOTO: ROGELIO MORALES / CUARTOSCURO.COM

These cars will not be able to circulate on Monday, March 27 due to the environmental contingency

The CAMe ensures that the weather on Monday March 27 will help the formation of ozone, Therefore, several cars will not be able to circulate and measures will be applied to reduce the population’s exposure to polluted air and the risk of health problems, as well as reduce the amount of pollutants.

for that very reason On Monday, March 27, the Double No Circulate will be activatedwhereby the following cars will not be able to circulate in the Metropolitan Zone of the Valley of Mexico from 5 in the morning to 10 at night, until the environmental contingency is lifted

Doble Hoy No Circula en CDMX on March 27. // Photo: Darkroom

Private cars with verification hologram 2.

Private vehicles with a verification hologram 1 whose last number is 0, 2, 4, 5, 6 and 8, as well as those with plates with only letters.

Private cars with verification hologram 0 and double zero, yellow gummed, finishing plates 5 and 6.

Cars that do not have a verification hologram

Only 50% of the LP gas distribution units may circulate to stationary tanks whose registration ending is PAR.

Other recommendations for the environmental contingency of March 27

In addition to announcing the double No Circula, CAMe launched a series of tips for people during the environmental contingency which will be maintained on Monday, March 27. Here we leave them for you to take a look at:

Avoid doing civic, cultural activities and outdoor exercise between 1 and 7 in the afternoon.

Suspend any outdoor activity organized by public or private institutions from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

No smoking, especially in enclosed spaces.

Stay informed about air quality

The population is recommended not to go out during the environmental contingency. PHOTO: VICTORIA VALTIERRA/CUARTOSCURO.COM

Tips to reduce emissions during the environmental contingency on March 27

Facilitate and continue remote work and make purchases and procedures online

and make purchases and procedures online Avoid the use of air fresheners, aerosols, paints, waterproofing products or products that contain solvents.

Refuel after 6 p.m. and before 10 a.m. . Add more fuel after the filler gun safety is released.

. Add more fuel after the filler gun safety is released. Check and repair leaks in domestic gas installations.

Reduce the use of fuel at home (such as taking less time to bathe) and use containers with lids when cooking.

CAMe gave some advice for environmental contingency. PHOTO: VICTORIA VALTIERRA/CUARTOSCURO.COM

