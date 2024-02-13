The Pimp has caused concern among his fans after delete all your Instagram posts.

As a profile photo on that social network, the reggaeton player now has a sad emojibut he has not clarified why these changes in his account are due.

Capture Instagram / El Chulo

A message he shared in one of his stories raised many more doubts: “These days have been strong for me”.

The Cuban singer has not said what is happening in his life and at first glance many might think that he is in a great moment in his musical career.

In recent weeks El Chulo has been enjoying several successes, first it was with “You have to be born again”, a topic whose challenge remains viral; then premiered “With the waist” and it spread again on social networks.

A few days ago he released two other collaborations, “Imagine like this” along with Jacob Forever, Wampi, Dany Ome and Kevincito El 13, and “I would be incapable” also with these last two; besides he is cooking a meeting with Chocolate MC.

The reggaeton player’s good streak suggests that his problems might not be professional.