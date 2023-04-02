They announce a clinic for Puerto Palomas

New Big Houses.– In a step forward for the health of Porto Palomenses and their surrounding communities, the Ascensión municipal government and the Puerto Palomas de Villa sectional government signed an agreement to establish the operations of a new Basic Rehabilitation Unit (UBR) that could operate in the next weeks.

Thus, the municipal representative Ivonne de la Hoya Venzor and the sectional president José Sánchez Adame met together with their municipal and sectional DIF teams to carry out the signing of these agreements, together with the therapist Iliana Ruiz Ruiz.

In the coming days, the first thing will be the search for a suitable building to adapt it to the needs of the UBR of Puerto Palomas de Villa, where, in addition to the inhabitants of that border community, patients from the towns of Ejido Law 6 will be treated de Enero, Guadalupe Victoria neighborhood and Modelo neighborhood.

This project, it was said, represents a great advance in health for Ascensionenses residing in the communities of Puerto Palomas de Villa and surrounding places, since they will have clinical-type medical care services for the care of people with health problems. various.

DIF authorities will also be involved in the signing of this agreement, such as the president and director of the Ascensión DIF, Adrián Villalobos Ángel and Ana Cristina González Ontiveros, along with their counterparts from Puerto Palomas, who through their management channels will be procuring services, material and support for people with the greatest care needs both in treatments, medicines and even devices for people with disabilities.