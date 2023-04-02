Promote breastfeeding circles

Juarez City.- Claudia Jazmín Meza Ruiz, 31, who has two children who have breastfed to date, has been attending the free breastfeeding circles organized by NaSer Perinatal Support and Breastfeeding Clinic for four years.

Claudia said that when she was pregnant with her daughter she continued to breastfeed her two-year-old child, unlike her mother who did not want to breastfeed her children.

“One leaves because of what her mother or grandmother says, since they are her close circle, but because my mother says she couldn’t, I shouldn’t believe that she couldn’t be a nursing mother either. Myths invaded me about my child, but when I was older and pregnant with the girl, I thought that I was already informed and knew that I could continue breastfeeding, despite the fact that my family told me otherwise,” said Meza Ruiz.

She mentioned that it is not common for her children to get sick due to the benefits of breast milk. “They don’t even get sick to their stomachs or fever, it’s very strange, and in winter it’s rare for them to get an infection, even when they get the vaccines, some children get a fever, because they don’t get it,” said the interviewee.

Karla del Bosque Rodríguez, who is a surgeon and an international certified lactation consultant, said that NaSer is a space where women support each other through experience so that breastfeeding lasts as long as possible.

“It is a space where mothers come, talk, accompany each other; it is a support group between mothers and it is another important part to continue breastfeeding, it is not only on the part of the health professional, but also the support between mothers that makes breastfeeding last,” said lactation expert Karla del Bosque Rodriguez.

She explained that there are already studies on this topic that indicate that in all communities there should be groups of mothers so that breastfeeding is prolonged.

Breast milk changes the compounds according to what the child needs according to their age, but it never ceases to be nutritious, for this reason, solid foods are integrated from six months of life.

“The entire first year requires food and nutrients, and after the year the child must already be adapted to family food, and then, food becomes the first place and milk the second, but from then on it continues to be nutritious and provides much more than cow’s milk (…), but breast milk is still for children, up to the age they want to wean”, explained the expert.

Nutrients and antibodies

He explained that breast milk contains proteins, fats, carbohydrates and has a high content of antibodies and immunological agents that will continue to protect the child.

She recommended breastfeeding for a minimum of two years, continuing with a good diet, and it is also important that when breastfeeding is withdrawn, the connection with the child is not lost because for them it is a protection and comfort, so it must be taught other ways of bonding, which can be through games and fun.

“The talks are attended by mothers with newborn children and mothers who are already breastfeeding up to three or four years old, then when the newcomer learns about the benefits of continuing to breastfeed, and how the other partner has done it, as well they realize that it is possible to continue breastfeeding for a longer time”, explained the consultant.