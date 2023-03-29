They are looking for the relatives of Alfredo Serna Meza, 86

Juarez City.- The Department of Social Work of the Municipal Police requests the support of citizens to locate the relatives of Alfredo Serna Meza, 86 years old.

A statement issued by the police corporation indicates that the shelter was made after municipal agents answered a call to the emergency number 911, where they reported a missing person at the intersection of Malecón and M. Cardona streets, in the downtown area.

Upon arrival at the scene, the officers proceeded to protect an older adult, to later transfer him to the Social Work department at the University District Police station.

If anyone has information to be able to locate their relatives, they can call 7370520 or 7370500.