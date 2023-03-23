They arrested a man who offered a stolen generator set in Posadas | THE TERRITORY news from Misiones

Thursday March 23, 2023 | 8:14 p.m.

The Complex Investigations Directorate arrested 25-year-old Cristian C. this afternoon, who offered a generator set on social networks, which had been stolen days before.

According to what was reported by police sources, the investigations began as a result of a complaint from a man, who stated that last Tuesday he noticed that they entered his property located on 210 avenue and took a power generator along with various tools. .

With the characteristics of the objects that were provided by the victim, the investigators carried out virtual patrols and verified that in a social network they offered a generator set similar to the stolen one.

It was so that the undercovers agreed to a meeting with the seller, on Bustamante Avenue, almost Costanera Oeste, where the troops, once they arrived there, detained the suspect.

Subsequently, by order of the Seventh Investigating Court, the detainee was housed in the police station. In addition, they continue with the inquiries to recover the stolen items.