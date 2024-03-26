They ask for a “strong sentence” against spy Rocha and to restore sanctions to the Cuban regime

The Diary in 90 seconds . They ask for a “strong sentence” against spy Rocha and to restore sanctions on the Cuban regime. The US donates a military plane to Ecuador for the fight against narcoterrorism. DeSantis signs law that prohibits minors from having social media accounts. Opponents request an extension of the registration period in the face of a boycott of the regime.

Apply a “strong sentence” to the spy Manuel Rocha for his alleged “complicity” in crimes against humanity of the cuban regime and “restore the sanctions” against that dictatorship, requested on Monday in Miami by the US senator from Florida Rick Scott.

The Republican legislator participated in a meeting at the Museum of the Cuban Diaspora in Little Havana, which was attended by Cuban, Venezuelan and Nicaraguan leaders and activists, among others.

Scott referred to the victims of the two Brothers to the Rescue planeswhich were shot down on February 24, 1996 by MiG fighters of the Cuban regime in international airspace as one of the evidence that the judge who will hand down the sentence against Rocha on April 12 should take into account.

Scott’s words were joined by those of Miriam and Mario de la Peña, parents of Mario M. de la Peña, one of the four volunteers who lost their lives while collaborating in the search and rescue of Cuban rafters who were trying to cross the Strait of Florida to reach the United States, fleeing the Castro regime.

Rocha is a former American diplomat of Colombian origin arrested in December in Miami. During the judicial process against him, Rocha confessed that while he held positions in various US embassies and consulates in different countries, he also spied for Cuba in the last four decades.

The FBI suspects that Rocha was recruited by Cuban intelligence while in Chile in 1973.. He is believed to have used his position as a diplomat to gain access to information sensitive to US national security.

