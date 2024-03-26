Dany Ome and Kevincito El 13 They come with a collaboration with…Local People! Great news for fans of their music that the Cuban singers revealed on their social networks by sharing videos and images together in a recording studio in Miami, where producer Dale Pututi was also present.

In an Instagram post, Dany Ome shared a video in which we see them in the studio while Alexander Delgado is inside the booth singing. “Prepared for the Gente de Zona album. God’s timing was always perfect”wrote the Cuban singer, revealing that the collaboration will be part of the next album by the performers of “La Gozadera.”

Alexander Delgado also took advantage of his social networks to share the news of this collaboration on the way. In the video that he uploaded to his stories we see him showing all the people in the studio, among whom is his son Alexander Jr..

Although for now they have not given any preview of what they are up to, expectations are very high and Everyone is eager to hear what the Cuban artists are recording sounds like.

Meanwhile, on the comment board of Dany Ome’s publication we find messages like: “This got hot”, “This smells like glue”, “How big”, “The toughest”, “They went far away” or “Another stick more”.