Death of Leslie and Kevin: the funeral of the young woman scheduled for this Saturday in La Rochelle

The cremation of the young woman must be held this Saturday, announced her family, which indicates that the ceremony is “open to all”. The bodies of Leslie Hoorelbeke and her companion Kevin Trompat were found in early March.

The time of meditation has come for the relatives of the young woman. The funeral of Leslie Hoorelbeke, who disappeared with her companion Kevin Trompat last November, will be held this Saturday in La Rochelle, Charente-Maritime.

The cremation is scheduled for this Saturday from 2:30 p.m., his father announced on social networks, more than a week after his body and that of his companion Kevin Trompat were found in Charente-Maritime.

Leslie’s father, Patrick Hoorelbeke, specifies in his publication that “the ceremony is open to all” and that those who wish can send flowers to the public funeral directors of La Rochelle Ré Aunis or to the crematorium.

Kevin Trompat buried last Thursday

The funeral of Kevin Trompat already took place last Thursday in Niort, in Deux-Sèvres, the families of the two young people having preferred not to associate the funeral of each member of the couple. About 200 people were gathered for a final goodbye, according to The New Republic.

A white march was organized last Sunday in Niort, on the initiative of Kevin Trompat’s father. The family of the young woman had chosen not to be associated with it. 150 to 200 people were present.

Three men have been charged including two for “assassinations”, “modifying the inventory of a crime to obstruct the manifestation of the truth”, and “kidnapping and kidnapping without voluntary release before the seventh day”. The suspects’ motive remains unclear to investigators.