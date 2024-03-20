They assure that actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson could play James Bond

MIAMI.- The interest on which to be the actor that give life to James Bond has grown after the British newspaper The Sun published an article in which they assured that the team that will direct the next installment of the agent 007 has already selected the actor they want to play the iconic character.

This is the Englishman Aaron Taylor-Johnson, famous for his participation in the 2008 teen comedy Angus, Thongs and the Perfect Snogging. The actor gained relevance after being part of the 2012 comedy Kick ass.

In 2017, won a Golden Globe for best supporting actor for his performance in Nocturnal Animalsfilm directed by Tom Ford.

According to The Sun, a source close to the production, said that: “the role of Bond is for Aaron, in case he wants to accept it. The formal offer is on the table and they are waiting to receive a response.”

So far neither the actor nor Eon Productions have confirmed or denied the news. However, a close source told CNN that the 33-year-old performer has not been selected to play Bond.

While BBC News reported that an alleged close producer told them that the rumors are not true.

Rumors about James Bond

The last installment about the mythical agent, starring Daniel Craigwas released in 2021 under the title No Time to Die. Since then, Bond fans have been eagerly awaiting the announcement of who the new interpreter will be.

Among the actors who have been considered by critics to play 007 are Henry Cavill and the Irish Oscar winner Cillian Murphy, who received the approval of Pierce Brosnan, who in the past played James Bond.

“Cillian would do a magnificent job as James Bond in Her Majesty’s Secret Service,” he told the BBC.

Likewise, the name of Idris Elba has been mentioned on several occasions. His candidacy is handled as the possibility of opening the casting of the character, positioning himself as the possible first black James Bond.

The Briton said he was flattered because many see in him the potential needed to bring James to life, but acknowledged that some would disagree.

“Those who were not happy with the idea made everything disgusting and unpleasant because it was a race issue,” he commented on the podcast. Smartless in 2023. “It turned into nonsense, man, and I took the brunt of it.”