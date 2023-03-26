They break the shame of losing hair – show off their toupees

Lars Norlén, senior physician in dermatology at the skin clinic at New Karolinska University Hospital, says that his patients repeatedly tell us that their lives are meaningless when they lose hair.

– The majority of men who lose hair accept it, but there is a group that suffers immensely. I have met people with terminal cancers who have a better quality of life than some with hair loss. It is such an incredibly strong identity marker, says Lars Norlén.

He also feels that many men try to do something about baldness. For example through hair transplants or other treatments.

– An industry has developed in that, the whole society has shifted more towards the importance of appearance. But it is important to point out that measures and treatments for hair loss existed even 20-30 years ago.

Josef: “Sensitive question”

Josef Appelqvist has been using a so-called hair system for several years.

– You should not be ashamed either of being bald or of seeking help for it.

But doesn’t the concealment of hair loss lead to increased stigmatization?

– It is a sensitive issue. But the important thing is that you dare to be open about the baldness or that you want to do something about it. The hair system has meant an incredible amount to me.





Josef Appelqvist and Osama Aljaiab are some of those who take part in the new documentary “We don’t say toupé”. Watch it on SVT Playor Thursday 30/3 at 20:00 in SVT2.