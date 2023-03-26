VIDEO.- Mauricio Macri confirmed that he will not participate in the next elections

The former president of the Nation, Mauricio Macri, released a video this morning in which he remarked that he will not be in the presidential race ahead of the 2023 elections.

“I want to ratify the decision that I will not be a candidate in the next election and I am convinced that we must enlarge the political space for the change that we are starting,” he said.

Along the same lines, the former president pointed out: “We have to inspire others with our actions. I will continue to defend freedom, democracy and the values ​​that we share as I have always done and I will always do so by your side, with the certainty that we Argentines have matured and we are not going to let ourselves be trampled on by populism anymore”.

Among other of his statements, he stated: “”This dark time has already begun to end, I feel it in my heart and I trust the decision of the Argentines to leave it behind forever; Millions of people want us to work together again.”

Lastly, Macri stated: “I am very confident in the learning of these years. I am confident that they will choose who best represents us and that this person will have the support of all. We will never again have a puppet as president. I am and I will always be there for you. This relationship of affection and respect that unites us is for life.”