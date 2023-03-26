Two goals and mocking the referee after being cautioned: Cristiano Ronaldo’s game in the 6-0 from Portugal to Luxembourg

*The best plays from Portugal’s crushing 6-0 win over Luxembourg

It may interest you: Cristiano Ronaldo spoke about his most critical moment at Manchester United and left a suggestive sentence

Cristiano Ronaldo shined again for the selection of Portugal. For the second date of playoffs heading to the eurocup which will take place next year, the Lusitanian legend turned two goals in the overwhelming victory of his team over Luxembourg as a visitor.

For him Group Jthe former forward of Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus opened the scoring after nine minutes and before reaching the first quarter of an hour joao felix spread the difference. a few moments later Bernardo Silva turned the victory into a win and in half an hour CR7 he inflated the net again to celebrate the fourth.

It may interest you: Cristiano Ronaldo scored a double on his return to Portugal: the controversy with a teammate and the record he reached

The striking thing was that the legendary attacker who plays in Asian football tried to invent a violation, but the referee Petrescu He interpreted the scene as a simulation and admonished the figure of the team he leads Roberto Martinez. Not satisfied with the decision of the Romanian, Cristiano Ronaldo continued to star in a show by mocking authority for the stance he took on the Luxembourg Stadium.

In the plugin, Otavinhowho had entered in replacement of joao felix sealed the fifth and Raphael Leo put definitive figures on the 6 to 0 so that the top of the zone is with an ideal score.

It may interest you: Vombergar started Slovenia’s win, Harry Kane made England history and Iceland thrashed Liechtenstein 7-0

Another highlight of the day was Mateo Reteguiwho scored again for Italy in the win over malt and hit the Azzurri the first three points, after what had been the debut with a defeat against England. Besides, Finland won 1-0 against North Ireland and Slovakia exceeded 2 to 0 to bosnian.

ALL THE RESULTS OF THE EURO CUP QUALIFIERS OF THE DAY

Kazakhstan 3-2 Denmark

England 2-0 Ukraine

Slovenia 2-0 San Marino

Liechtenstein 0-7 Iceland

Malta 0-2 Italy

Northern Ireland 0-1 Finland

Slovakia 2-0 Bosnia

Luxembourg 0-6 Portugal

POSITIONS

Group C: England 6, Italy 3, Macedonia 3, Ukraine 0 and Malta 0

Group H: Slovenia 6, Denmark 3, Kazakhstan 3, Northern Ireland 3, Finland 3 and San Marino 0

Group J: Portugal 6, Slovakia 4, Iceland 3, Bosnia 3, Luxembourg 1 and Liechtenstein 0

KEEP READING

Vombergar started Slovenia’s win, Harry Kane made England history and Iceland thrashed Liechtenstein 7-0

The Italian press surrendered to Mateo Retegui after his debut in the national team: “It was the big surprise”

Mateo Retegui scored a goal in his debut with the Italian team against England

“I don’t want to seem exaggerated”: the DT of Italy compared Retegui with a historical figure of the Argentine team