They bring culture and traditions from other states to primary school

Juarez City.- Parents and teachers of the Aurora Reyes Federal Elementary School carried out the coexistence called ‘Customs and Traditions’ with the objective that students learn about the culture, habits and activities that identify other states of the Republic, it was reported through of a statement.

Maurilio Fuentes Estrada, Undersecretary of Education for the Northern Zone, gave a tour of each of the modules that represented a state and was able to hear the traditions, particular characteristics of each state, their typical dishes, in the voice of teachers and parents. their traditional clothing, as well as their respective customs.

The typical dishes exhibited from each of the states were prepared by the mothers of families according to their own origins, as well as the costumes, in addition to the exhibition of utensils typical of each region of the country.

The event included the participation of the Table for the Prevention of Addictions and Violence with the collaboration of the State Attorney General’s Office, the Justice Center for Women, among other instances, who announced the services offered by their respective institutions. .