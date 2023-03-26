Tumbes, Piura and Lambayeque are declared a level 5 emergency due to heavy rains

Piura: Schoolchildren must cross the floodwaters due to heavy rains to reach their school in the Castilla district. Photo: Facebook

Due to the intense rains that have been registered in the north of Peru, tonight the Government decided to declare a state of emergency level five in the regions of Tumbes, Piura and Lambayeque to take preventive measures.

After an extraordinary session of the National Council for Disaster Risk Management (Conagerd), in which the Head of State, Dina Boluarte; the head of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers (PCM), Alberto Otárola; ministers and the heads of the National Institute of Civil Defense (Indeci) and the National Service of Meteorology and Hydrology (Senamhi) this decision was made.

The Conagerd aims to reduce the risks associated with hazards or minimize their effects in the country. In this sense, it promotes preparation and attention to disaster situations by establishing principles, policy guidelines, components, processes and management instruments.