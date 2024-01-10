They confirm the death of musician Diego Gallardo during riots in Ecuador

MIAMI.- He musician Diego Gallardo, 31, died after being hit by a stray bullet during the unrest and violent acts that took place in Guayaquil, Ecuador, by a group of armed men on the afternoon of January 9. The interpreter’s relatives confirmed that Gallardo was going to school to look for his only son.

Miguel Ángel Loor, sports presenter and president of the Professional Football League of Ecuador, confirmed the loss of the artist known as Aire del Golfo.

“A first-class young man, musician, father, husband, son, brother, grandson, everything first-class. My wife’s cousin, my cousin. What a disgrace. A destroyed family,” he wrote in X.

The singer Vivianna, who is also the artist’s cousin, spoke out after the confirmation of his death. “My cousin Diego Gallardo just died because of these sons of bitches!!!! We are in shock. We can’t believe it. What pain. It’s not fair,” reads the message published in X.

It was learned that the interpreter was in his vehicle when he was hit by the bullet, which was fired in the clashes that broke out in the streets after learning that an armed group had entered the TC Televisión channel, reported the Ecuadorian media Primicias.

Rise to the music scene

Gallardo debuted in 2019 with the release of his album Let hum 1. The simple Pitahaya Woman He positioned him as one of the outstanding artists of the Ecuadorian scene, naming the musical genre he played as Tripipop.

“I don’t dedicate myself to a single genre, I have reggae, blues, more rock, more acoustic. But I am always betting on achieving my own sound,” he stated in an interview with La Revista de Ecuador.

However, as he himself pointed out, it was characterized by the fusion of the rhythms of Ecuadorian folklore with contemporary touches. His lyrics will be immortalized on Spotify and on X’s account, where he shares several of them.