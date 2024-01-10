What is #PortfolioDay and how was this trend born on social networks?

MIAMI.- This January 10th is trend on networks the hashtag #PortfolioDay, a digital event that aims to artists as designers, painters, photographers and even animators, exhibit their work on the main platforms.

Although the trend is stronger on X (formerly Twitter), the purpose is for those who wish to join the campaign to create a post with photographs or videos of their Projects accompanied by the hashtag, and thus expand the possibilities of being captured and obtaining job opportunities.

It is also a simple way for recruiters to more easily have contact with future employees.

“#PortfolioDay is a kind of creative job fair that takes place mainly in the social networks. Creatives looking for work will post examples of their work using the hashtag in hopes of reaching clients and connecting with other professionals in the community. Clients, in turn, use the label to find artists to hire!” reads the official website of the initiative.

How was #PortfolioDay born?

#PortfolioDay was a creative response to the need of digital artists and creators to be able to exhibit their work in a broad and international way.

“The event was born from the desire to make it easier for artists to find the next client of their dreams and for clients to find the next artist of their dreams. Now, thousands of artists from around the world share their work quarterly during each #PortfolioDay!” add portfolioday.art.

The website advises those who want to join the trend to create a publication with the following characteristics:

It should have a brief introduction, indicating the type of work you are looking for and the most notable experience that stands out in your projects. Likewise, you should include three or four images or videos and a link that allows potential clients or recruiters to have broader access to all your work.

It is important that you also leave an email or some coordinates so they can contact you.

Don’t forget to use the hashtag that will make it possible for you to appear in the search.

The site also helps you protect your work from robots or people who want to steal it, and recommends: uploading images in web size, using a watermark on the entire graphic (to prevent it from being edited), cropping images shared on social networks , and keep the portfolio behind a password or paywall.

How to locate the artists?

If you are interested in connecting with an artist or digital creator through this trend, all you have to do is open your favorite social network and use the hashtag #PortfolioDay plus a relevant search term (to make your tracking more specific) and press enter.

The network will break down all the candidates who have participated in the trend and you will be able to filter to connect.

How often does #PortfolioDay occur?

#PortfolioDay occurs on the second Tuesday of January, April, July and October.

You can go to the #PortfolioDay website to check the calendar and plan your next publications. “Remember, luck is when preparation meets opportunity!” the publication urges.