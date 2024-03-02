A Playboy model, on her meeting with Leonardo DiCaprio: Too weird and old

Too many women. The love life of Leonardo DiCaprio It is usually around one number and too many women. The interpreter rarely breaks the rule of 25, an almost imposed norm that basically consists of the fact that the girls with whom he has sexual relations are around that age. It could be interpreted that he broke it with Hieke Konings, a 22-year-old Dutch Playboy model; or, at least, he tried to, since he received nothing but pumpkins.

According to Daily Mail, the meeting between the actor and the model, who had an affair with Brooklyn Beckham in 2019, occurred at a party in London.

It happened in a nightclub in Los Angeles. It is unknown how many people had to avoid their gazes; The fact is that they fixed their pupils on each other. I saw him sitting in his black sweatshirt and his black cap and we looked into each other’s eyes., Konings has confessed for the aforementioned magazine. What would come next perhaps seemed unpredictable. Both for the Oscar-winning performer and for the young woman.

A friend told me that she left her headphones on during sex.

Then DiCaprio’s representative intervened, bringing the model closer to the actor’s table. She asked him about the famous rule and his fetish for girls under 25, to which he replied that it was culpable. They both ended up kissing. It wasn’t the best I’ve ever had., recalls Konings, who describes the kiss as normal, that he expected it better. It wasn’t from a movie.

After this scene, DiCaprio invited the model to his house. And, to the interpreter’s bewilderment, she rejected. Very surprised reaction. Of course, he wasn’t used to it. When I told him that I didn’t know him well enough, he responded sweetly: I respect him., details. And there ended his story with him. Brief, but intense. As an addendum, Konings adds that, after his refusal, the actor had no choice but to address to another girl and take it home.

The model’s description of the actor is not entirely favorable. Leo is too weird and too old, summarizes. And then, perhaps without realizing that he was fulfilling each and every point of DiCaprio’s legends in her privacy, he talked about what her sexual habits are like, according to what they have told her: A friend said she left her headphones on during sex because she didn’t want to hear her. And another said that she even put a pillow on his head.

DiCaprio’s response did not take long to arrive. It has been through his representatives, who have contacted the Daily Mail to ensure that Leo has insisted that he has never met this young lady.. Only the two of them know what really happened inside that bar in California. Only DiCaprio knows about headphones and how rigid their gold standard goes. Myths and fables, myths and fables are.