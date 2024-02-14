Katy Perry retires from American Idol and aims to create new music

MIAMI.- During your participation in the program Jimmy Kimmel Live, Katy Perry revealed that the twenty-second season of the popular reality of singing American Idol, which begins on February 18, will be the last one in which he will be part of the jury. This will be his seventh edition in the show.

In the middle of the conversation, Perry, whose last album Smile was released in 2020, indicating that her heart urges her to close this chapter in her career and advance to a new stage that promises to connect her again with the music.

“I love the show, but I want to go out and see the world and maybe release new music. I think this will probably be my last season for Idol. Much love Idol. “It has connected me to the heart of America, but I feel like I need to get out and feel that pulse at my own pace,” he said.

The Roar interpreter arrived on the jury in 2018, when the ABC network revived the reality show. Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan have been at his side.

She noted that with this step she aspires to create: “a new magnitude.”

Although she did not give details about her next steps in music, she did say she was excited to be part of the lineup for the Rock In Ro festival, which will be held in September. “It’s really exciting. It’s a great thing.”

his music

In 2023, Litmus Music, a catalog rights company that is backed by Carlyle Group LP, purchased the rights to five albums released by Capital Records, including those Teenage Dream by Katy Perry, which was nominated for a Grammy in 2011.

According to Billboard magazine, the company paid: “$225 million for Perry’s share of the master recording royalties and music publishing rights to his five albums released between 2008 and 2020: One of the Boys, Teenage Dream, PRISM, Witness y Smile”.

To date, Katy Perry remains the first woman and second artist (after Michael Jackson) to chart five songs from the album. Teenage Dream at the top of the Hot 100 list: California Gurls, Teenage Dream, Firework, E.T. y Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.).

For its part, Smile (2020) ranked No. 5 on the Billboard 200 chart.