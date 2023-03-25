They detain him for an administrative offense and discover that he has an arrest warrant

Juarez City- 31-year-old Ulises AH was arrested for an administrative offense but ended up arrested in compliance with an arrest warrant issued against him since September 3, 2021 by Durango state authorities.

According to a bulletin from the Juárez Municipal Public Security Secretariat, the preventive agents of this town detained the man while he was committing an administrative offense at the intersection of Burma and Nueva Zelanda streets, in the Oasis Oriente subdivision.

However, when approaching him to carry out a preventive inspection, they reviewed his general data in the Juárez Platform System and discovered that he had an arrest warrant for the crime of qualified homicide in the city of Lerdo, Durango.

After reading his rights, the now detainee was consigned to the corresponding authority who will be in charge of following up on said judicial order.