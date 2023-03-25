Organizations will march against child exploitation | THE TERRITORY news from Misiones

Saturday March 25, 2023 | 3:00 p.m.

While the first days of the investigation for the crime of corruption of minors are taking place, in which the Obereño Francisco Rolando Angeloti (46) and Marcelo Corazza (50), the producer and winner of Big Brother in 2001, an organization from Oberá, are accused will demonstrate today under the slogan “No to child abuse, no to trafficking”, in repudiation of the aforementioned criminal organization, which from Oberá recruited minors to be sexually exploited.

The concentration of the protesters will be from 6:00 p.m. on Ralf Haupt 1768 street in the Capital del Monte, in front of the home where Francisco Rolando Angelotti (46) lived, considered the leader of the gang that is being investigated for corruption and sexual abuse of minors, crimes they would have committed for at least 20 years.

“Let us march and raise our voices once again. Let’s make sure that the true ‘don’t mess with my children and children’ is heard” begins the ad that invites obereños neighbors to meet to claim crimes that have come to light in recent days and have been echoed in large part of Argentina.

“We are waiting for you with your posters and your strength of encouragement for those disappeared people and those whose childhood was taken from them. Today he is a stranger, but what if tomorrow is your turn? ”, they continued in the viralized message from the Oberá Diverse Community (CDO), the main organizer of the movement, with the accompaniment of other social organizations in the region.

At the end of the message that they published on different social networks, the CDO ratified that the march will be carried out so that the voices are heard, who only want “justice to be done.”

“No one else, ever again. Not to human trafficking. Enough of impunity. No to the abuse of infants”, they pointed out decisively.