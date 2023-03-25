Julieta Poggio, from “Big Brother”, exudes style with her collection of micro bikinis

A few hours after the end of the most famous reality show on Argentine television on Telefe, “Big Brother”, there are many followers who are on social networks to follow the minute by minute of their favorite finalists, among them, Juliet PoggioMarcos Ginocchio and Nacho Castañares, and the other participants who have already left the program.

The model and actress Juliet Poggio He will face his teammates this Monday the 27th on Telefe with Santiago del Moro hosting and a great staging for the grand finale, in which important prizes will be won. Julieta has already positioned herself on the networks and managed to exceed one million followers on Instagram. It is to highlight that something that all her followers love are her looks.

At 21 years old, Juliet Poggio She became one of the most famous influencers in the world of networks and fashion. Through several photos she could see how the lace Since she was a child, she participated in some films and television strips, as well as being a dance teacher like her sisters and declaring herself a fan of clothing and accessories. Such is the case that she always shares her looks and her posts generate thousands of likes and comments.

Juliet Poggio.

With an enviable body and a unique style, the blonde from “Big Brother” showed off her swimsuit collection on Instagram and captivated many of her fans. From smooth and micro, to patterned and with exclusive designs, Poggio undoubtedly became the center of attention.

Julieta Poggio’s fake wedding in “Big Brother”

This Friday night, in a special gala of the most watched program on Telefe, Santiago del Moro presented the ‘boyfriends’, Marcos, Juliet and Nacho, who decided to do it together, since the 3 are finalists of the cycle, and all the participants of this edition attended.

The special night on Friday was the fake wedding.

Lucila “La Tora”, Cata, Alfa, Camila, Romina, Daniela, Juliana, Maxi, Alexis, Coti, Juan, Ariel, Agustín and Thiago were witnesses to the celebration and then they celebrated like a big wedding party in the courtyard of home. Juliet Poggio she dressed in an exclusive lace wedding dress with precious details, and her friends Daniela and Romina helped her get ready. The mascot of the house, Morita, also had her dress according to the special night. Starting this Saturday until Monday, the finalist ‘little brothers’ will be alone until Del Moro names the big winner of the game.