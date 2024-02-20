Judge postpones trial of Cuban teenager accused of murdering his mother in Hialeah

The judge in charge of the case of the teenager of Cuban origin Derek Roseaccused of murdering his mother in Hialeah, accepted the defense’s request and postponed the start of the trial against the young man to April 17.

Rosa, 13, was due to appear in court on February 26 after having confessed that he murdered his mother, Irina García, on October 12 at his home in Hialeah, where the woman lived with him and a 14-day-old baby.

However, the lawyers asked to postpone the trial, alleging that the Prosecutor’s Office – which has already delivered more than 700 photos and videos linked to the event – ​​had not delivered all of the evidence.

Judge Richard Hersch agreed to change for the April 17 trial date and asked the Prosecutor’s Office to hand over all of the evidence, especially the video from the baby’s crib camera, which allegedly recorded the crime in its entirety, he cited. Univision.

Images from that video camera already published show that it focused completely on the victim’s bed, where the incident occurred.

Two photos of this device have been published, one of García wrapping up her baby minutes before the crime and the other where the aggressor is seen apparently stabbing her.

Rosa was not present at Tuesday’s hearing.

The Prosecutor’s Office was also instructed to hand over complete records of the telephone calls and recordings. The judge indicated that they had to deliver the complete evidence and not the edited evidence.

Last Thursday, Rosa’s defense team asked for more evidence and stated that it was not prepared to start the trial next week.

That day Hersch considered that the young man’s lawyers already had enough evidence, which included 750 photos and witness statements, among others.

In recent days, new images of the case were released that showed the 13-year-old teenager talking to his mother inside his apartment hours before calling the police to report that he had killed her.

The images are from the doorbell security camera.

When Rosa arrived at the police, she confessed to the crime again. The case has aroused great interest inside and outside the United States, where there is a movement of mothers who ask for investigations into other alleged suspects and believe that the teenager could be innocent.

Rosa is being tried as an adult for first degree murder.