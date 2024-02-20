The number two of the IMF visits Argentina to support Milei reforms

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA.- The number two of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Gita Gopinath will arrive this Wednesday in Buenos Aires on a two-day official visit with the aim of following up on the package of economic reforms applied by the president Javier Milei in what the Argentine media has interpreted as a boost to the government’s economic management.

Gopinath’s visit will include a meeting with Milei, La Nación reported. Likewise, Gopinath, who is deputy managing director of the FMI He will hold meetings with the Minister of Economy, Luis Caputo, and with the president of the Central Bank, Santiago Bausili.

The Argentine press has interpreted Gopinath’s visit to Buenos Aires as a sign of enthusiasm on the part of the multilateral entity regarding Milei’s economic program, which was very well received in Washington and on Wall Street, although it also raised doubts about its viability due to the high social cost involved.

Gopinath’s visit will be the highest-level visit by an IMF member since 2018, when former head of the entity Christine Lagarde went to Buenos Aires as part of a meeting of G20 leaders.

The current head of the IMF, Kristalina Georgieva, has not visited Argentina.

Milei proposes to deregulate the economy of a country that has had strong state interventionism, promote exports and investment, and open the door to the privatization of public companies with the aim of straightening the crisis of the second largest economy in South America.

The president ordered by decree the elimination of hundreds of regulations and announced a set of legislative reforms, including labor reforms, which represent a complete turnaround in the economic policy of the last governments led by Peronism.

Source: EDITORIAL / With information from La Nación / AP