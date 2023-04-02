They earn 335 thousand dollars a year and without a degree

Monterrey Mexico.- The rise of generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools, such as ChatGPT, has created an attractive market for “quick engineers,” people who write questions and train chatbots to improve their answers.

They get to receive salaries of 335 thousand dollars a year and do not always require a degree in STEM (careers of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, for its acronym in English), highlighted Business Insider.

AI security and research company Anthropic currently has a position open for a “speed engineer and librarian” with a salary range between $175,000 and $335,000.

The job is to create “a library of high-quality prompts or prompt chains to perform a variety of tasks, with easy guidance to help users find what meets their needs” and to build “a set of tutorials and tools interactive tools that teach the art of rapid engineering to our customers.

Sam Altman, the CEO of ChatGPT developer OpenAI, has spoken about the need for “fast engineers”. In February, he tweeted that “writing a really good message for a chatbot character is an incredibly high-performance skill.”

Anna Bernstein, an engineer at Copy.ai, told Business Insider that she loves the “mad scientist” part of the job.

“(So) I can come up with a silly idea for an ad and see if it really works,” he said.