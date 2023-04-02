Ski jumping national coach Stefan Horngacher after a weak season: “There will be changes”

nd.The day / nd.The week

In his fourth season as national coach, Stefan Horngacher has to be responsible for the weakest performance of German ski jumpers so far. The criticism of his person “was not unjustified,” he said in an interview with the Berlin daily newspaper “nd.DerTag” (Monday edition) and announced after the World Cup final on Sunday in Planica: “There will be changes. After three years with the same methodology, it is time to set new impulses.”

“We didn’t have a top man this season who constantly jumped for victories,” summed up the 53-year-old Austrian. In addition to the weaknesses in his own team around Karl Geiger, Andreas Wellinger and Markus Eisenbichler, Horngacher also sees other reasons for this. The material played too important a role this winter and the aerodynamic component in ski jumping increased enormously as a result. “Of course we have to optimize our system in the future, but that all depends on the possible new rules,” the national coach referred to considerations in the world association.

