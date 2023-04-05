They found the first 300 people registered in Cancun, they are looking for more

The Civil Registry of the Municipality of Benito Juarez has had a resounding success in its call to locate the first people registered since 1975, since a month ago they have begun the search for the first registered as Cancunenses and have obtained at least 300 people willing to work on the projects of the 53 years of the institution.

According to the director of the Civil registrationMarcos Basilio Saldivar, already have 300 requests from registered people and have managed to contact the first woman registered in 1975, who has record number 1 of book number 1.

“We are in talks with her to be able to do some activities here within the framework of the 53rd anniversary. She currently lives out of the country. We have the person who has record number 3, record 5, record 20, record 25, the networks that we have found with several people from the first civil registry book,” the official explained.

Basilio Saldivar explained that they are in talks with each of those registered to be able to carry out a series of activities with Radio Cultural Ayuntamiento and Comunicación Social, within the framework of the 53rd anniversary of Cancun and the Civil Registry in the municipality of Benito Juárez.

Among the activities they have planned are virtual forums for people who are outside the city and the country, through digital platforms such as Zoom.

“We are going to publicize the activities, but one of them is to make virtual forums,” said the director of the Civil Registry.

With these initiatives, the Civil Registry of the Municipality of Benito Juárez seeks to highlight the importance of having an updated and reliable registry, as well as promoting citizen participation in the preservation of the historical memory of the region.

