They murder a couple in the Siglo XXI neighborhood

Juarez City.- A couple was murdered while they were aboard a minivan in the Siglo XXI neighborhood, reported agents from the Municipal Public Security Secretariat.

The couple made up of a man and a woman was shot at on Gravito and Héroe de Nacozari streets. At the scene, the woman was found in the vehicle and the man on the asphalt carpet.

Preventive agents and the Municipal Rescue Department arrived at the scene, only to confirm the lack of vital signs.

The scene of the intentional homicides 67 and 68 of the month of March was left in charge of elements of the Northern District District Attorney’s Office for the removal of the body and other evidence to clarify the fact.