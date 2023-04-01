They murdered a man on the street in Rosario

A new crime occurred in Rosario, more precisely in the southern part of the city. Over there, a man was killed by two people that after perpetrating the crime they went on the run.

According to the report of the Public Prosecutor’s Office (MPA), police personnel approached Colon at 3000. Neighbors reported a fight to 911 in which two individuals assaulted a subject in a street situation.

Also read: A woman was shot in Santa Fe: what is her state of health

When the troops arrived at the scene, they found the man lying on the street and with stab wounds to the neck. SIES personnel gave him first aid, although it was in vain. The victim, whose identity has not yet been recognized, died a few minutes later.

According to what was stated by certain witnesses, the man I was collecting cardboard on the spot. After a discussion with two people, one of them took out a sharp element and began to attack him.

Posteriorly, a 30 cm blade was seized y the body was transferred to the Legal Medical Institute to carry out the autopsy and corresponding skills, in order to be able to identify the individual.