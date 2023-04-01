Crisis in France after pension battle: Marine Le Pen is the only winner

Smiling contentedly and leaning back in a relaxed manner, Marine Le Pen was often to be seen during debates on pension reform in the National Assembly. While the far-right held back, the left, from La France insoumise (LFI, “Recalcitrant France”), protested loudly, even labeling Labor Minister Olivier Dussopt a “murderer”.

Le Pen spoke out against pension reform but remained silent and, unlike LFI, appeared as a party of order. Le Pen has sworn the 89 MPs from the Rassemblement National (RN) to present themselves as a respectable party – also on the outside. They appeared in casual attire in suits and ties.

As in Parliament, she stayed in the background during the riots on the streets. She condemned the rioters who set fire to the Bordeaux town hall gate. At the same time, she accused Emmanuel Macron and his government of not keeping things calm: “I am for respect for the law.”

After Emmanuel Macron, it will be our turn. Marine Le Penparty leader of the far-right Rassemblement National

After the President’s TV interview, in which he wanted to appease the French but remained firm on the matter, she was able to score again. She described Macron’s attitude of just carrying on as if nothing had happened but “a second slap in the face to the people”. For several weeks she has been repeating: “The real change is the Rassemblement National. After Emmanuel Macron it will be our turn.”

Majority is against the pension reform

The majority of French people are against the pension reform, which will raise the retirement age from 62 to 64. After Macron pushed the law through parliament without a vote, there was great outrage.

The supporters of Le Pen and RN party leader Jordan Bardella did not take part in the large demonstrations. Nevertheless, the right-wing extremists are the big winners in the pension battle. Their strategy of waiting and doing nothing has paid off, say experts.

“The Rassemblement National has understood that it is enough to be cautious in communication in order to benefit. It appears as the responsible party and at the same time rejects the reform,” said Sylvain Crépon, professor at Tours and specialist on the extreme right in France.

The left also played into the hands of the right-wing populists. Even Macron’s Labor Minister Dussopt emphasized that Le Pen was “more republican” than the left-wing populists from the LFI.

“slap in the face for the people”

Taking advantage of this mood, Le Pen called for the dissolution of the National Assembly after the failure of last week’s no-confidence motions: She knows it would benefit from it. She described Macron’s attitude of just carrying on as if nothing had happened as a “second slap in the face to the people”.

64 Years will be the new retirement age in France if the law is implemented.

The pension reform debate was a stage for Le Pen to appear even more socially acceptable. You also play into your hands that the reform is felt to be unfair, especially for lower income groups, for workers and employees who started work early. These are precisely the French whose interests Pen represents. Again and again she invokes social justice – and her acceptance is increasing in all social classes.

As with the yellow vest protests a few years ago, the discussion about pensions showed the dichotomy of French society into an above and a below. For the better off, who started working later, the reform means little change. But the resentment has long since been directed not only against the increase in the retirement age, but also against the president, whom many find too arrogant, and the political system.

The Rassemblement National has understood that it is enough to be cautious in communication in order to benefit. Sylvain Crepon, Professor in Tours and specialist in the extreme right in France

The fear that Le Pen could benefit is a big topic in France. An Ifop poll by the Sunday newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche recently showed that Le Pen would increase from 19.2 percent (2022) to 26 percent. However, it is still far from an absolute majority because the party is hardly present in large cities. Macron’s supporters would therefore come to 22 percent compared to 26.9 percent (2022). Nupes, the alliance of left, socialists and greens, would be stable at 26 percent.

Marine Le Pen was very discreet and rarely spoke. Frédéric Dabi, Director General of Opinion at the Ifop research institute.

Le Pen is also the only political figure to emerge stronger from the pension crisis. In popularity polls, she rose sharply, while Macron lost. “The Rassemblement National benefits from the political and social crisis. Marine Le Pen was very discreet and rarely spoke. She has done everything to show that she follows a constructive logic, ”analyzed Frédéric Dabi, Director General of Opinion at the research institute Ifop.

The President has so far ruled out dissolving the National Assembly. Presidential elections are not due until 2027, followed by parliamentary elections. Since Macron is not allowed to run again after two mandates, Le Pen would then be dealing with an opponent who has not yet lost to the French.

The Republicans and Socialists are in a deep crisis, but there is speculation that Macron’s ex-Prime Minister Edouard Philippe could take office. He is popular and comes from the Conservatives, which could attract more votes from the right. Le Pen would have fewer chances against him.

